Previous
Photo 4206
Month of Hearts #7
I've never seen a heart shaped hat before until I spotted this giant one in Santorini in June.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
8
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4640
photos
348
followers
148
following
1152% complete
View this month »
4199
4200
4201
4202
4203
4204
4205
4206
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
1st June 2023 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Well seen
February 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow. well spotted.
February 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a fabulous hat, did you buy it?
February 7th, 2024
KWind
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I did not buy it. It was HUGE and very expensive.
February 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great find and heart capture for your series
February 7th, 2024
Fisher Family
A great find for your series!
Ian
February 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great find and super to view on black ! fav
February 7th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This is such a fun hat. I never wear hats but I’d rock this one.
February 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
365 Project
close
Ian