Month of Hearts #7 by kwind
Photo 4206

Month of Hearts #7

I've never seen a heart shaped hat before until I spotted this giant one in Santorini in June.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Well seen
February 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow. well spotted.
February 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a fabulous hat, did you buy it?
February 7th, 2024  
KWind ace
@ludwigsdiana I did not buy it. It was HUGE and very expensive.
February 7th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great find and heart capture for your series
February 7th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A great find for your series!

Ian
February 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great find and super to view on black ! fav
February 7th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
This is such a fun hat. I never wear hats but I’d rock this one.
February 7th, 2024  
