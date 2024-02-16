Previous
Month of Hearts #16 by kwind
Photo 4215

Month of Hearts #16

This heart shaped trinket is only about 2 inches high.
16th February 2024

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
gloria jones ace
Lovely...I like the double hearts.
February 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
It's beautiful, size does not matter.
February 16th, 2024  
