Previous
Photo 4215
Month of Hearts #16
This heart shaped trinket is only about 2 inches high.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4649
photos
348
followers
148
following
1154% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
6th February 2024 11:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
gloria jones
ace
Lovely...I like the double hearts.
February 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
It's beautiful, size does not matter.
February 16th, 2024
