Photo 4214
Month of Hearts #15
I spotted this in a gift shop while in Melbourne, Australia a year ago. I shot it through glass so there's a bit of glare.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4648
photos
348
followers
148
following
1154% complete
4
1
365
NIKON D810
2nd March 2023 12:14am
Tags
monthofhearts
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
February 15th, 2024
