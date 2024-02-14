Sign up
Previous
Photo 4213
Month of Hearts #14
Happy Valentine's Day everyone.
Photo taken at the Zaanse Schans area which is a short drive outside of Amsterdam.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Tags
monthofhearts
Dione Giorgio
Great find and a beautiful shot.
February 14th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my goodness. Holland, right?! This is fabulous! 💖
February 14th, 2024
KV
ace
Super awesome!!! Fav. Happy Valentine’s Day to you.
February 14th, 2024
KWind
ace
@louannwarren
We were on a tour to Zaanse Schans which is close to Amsterdam.
February 14th, 2024
Kim
ace
What a unique find! And the blue one even has hearts!
February 14th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great find and shot
February 14th, 2024
