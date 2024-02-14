Previous
Month of Hearts #14 by kwind
Photo 4213

Month of Hearts #14

Happy Valentine's Day everyone.

Photo taken at the Zaanse Schans area which is a short drive outside of Amsterdam.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Great find and a beautiful shot.
February 14th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my goodness. Holland, right?! This is fabulous! 💖
February 14th, 2024  
KV ace
Super awesome!!! Fav. Happy Valentine’s Day to you.
February 14th, 2024  
KWind ace
@louannwarren We were on a tour to Zaanse Schans which is close to Amsterdam.
February 14th, 2024  
Kim ace
What a unique find! And the blue one even has hearts!
February 14th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great find and shot
February 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise