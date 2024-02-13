Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4212
Month of Hearts #13
A gift from a friend - 4 hearts for my family of 4!
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
10
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4646
photos
349
followers
148
following
1153% complete
View this month »
4205
4206
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
4212
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
5th February 2024 11:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Lin
ace
beautifully captured
February 13th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
February 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What an appropriate gift for you ❤️
February 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet !
February 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a sweet gift. It is very pretty.
February 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
A lovely gift and image.
February 13th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
A lovely image.
February 13th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful gift
February 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
a fabulous gift!
February 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Very good
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close