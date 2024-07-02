Previous
Malta by kwind
Malta

We just loved wandering the streets of Malta. The balconies were so beautiful!

2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Maggiemae ace
You have captured the essence of an old European town! fav
July 3rd, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautifully shot!
July 3rd, 2024  
narayani ace
Beautiful!
July 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
The light, detail, and pov in your photo are all so lovely!
July 3rd, 2024  
sj.giesman ace
Beautiful light
July 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Others have already said it but this is lovely
July 3rd, 2024  
