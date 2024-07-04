Sign up
Previous
Photo 4347
Palma
Our next port was Palma de Mallorca. We wandered around the outside of the giant church and found this old car.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4781
photos
330
followers
141
following
4347
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
13th June 2024 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous pov and composition
July 5th, 2024
