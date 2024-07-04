Previous
Palma by kwind
Palma

Our next port was Palma de Mallorca. We wandered around the outside of the giant church and found this old car.
KWind

@kwind
Kathy A ace
Fabulous pov and composition
July 5th, 2024  
