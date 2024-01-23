Previous
GridArt_20240124_004306056 by la_photographic
Photo 3563

GridArt_20240124_004306056

January Challenge - Day 23: Shape shifting. I rotated a unicorn hand exerciser taking photos of it in each direction. I created a video of my photos and made a collage of the photos and video.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
