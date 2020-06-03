Sign up
IMG_20200603_115327
Tag challenge & abstract entry. My tags are candle, book & abstract. I used the edges setting in my phone.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Laura
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Tags
abstract-33
,
tag-challenge-169
