IMG_20200603_140921 by la_photographic
35 / 365

IMG_20200603_140921

Tag challenge & abstract entry - candle, books & abstract. The reflection of a candle that looks like a champagne bottle & several books.
4th June 2020

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Photo Details

