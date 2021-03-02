Previous
Next
IMG_20210306_160749 by la_photographic
63 / 365

IMG_20210306_160749

Get Pushed 449 entry. Jay @jaybutterfield said "Laura -- thank you for the get pushed challenge. For you this week I'd like to see a subject silhouetted against back light. Does that work for you? Good Luck!"
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Laura ace
@jaybutterfield Hope you like this Jay.
March 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise