63 / 365
IMG_20210306_160749
Get Pushed 449 entry. Jay
@jaybutterfield
said "Laura -- thank you for the get pushed challenge. For you this week I'd like to see a subject silhouetted against back light. Does that work for you? Good Luck!"
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
1
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Tags
get-pushed-449
Laura
ace
@jaybutterfield
Hope you like this Jay.
March 8th, 2021
