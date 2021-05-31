Sign up
89 / 365
IMG_20210531_204546
Abstract 54 & Get Pushed 462 entry. Frogger
@tdaug80
said "Laura, we are get-pushed partners for next week. Would you like to try an abstract? As always, DPS has some pointers.
https://digital-photography-school.com/what-is-abstract-photography/
https://digital-photography-school.com/abstract-photography-ideas/".
Laptop screen taken through stars cut out of paper.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Competitions
Camera
4047X
Taken
31st May 2021 8:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-462
,
abstract-54
