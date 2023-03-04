Previous
IMG_20230302_093111~2 by la_photographic
151 / 365

IMG_20230302_093111~2

Get Pushed 552 & 42 week challenge - ugly entry. Kali @kali66 said "how about finding a grungy abstract".
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Laura

@la_photographic
