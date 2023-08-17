Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
165 / 365
GridArt_20230816_201344949
Get Pushed 576 challenge entry. Wendy
@farmreporter
said "Please show busy hands as your get pushed challenge. Hands that are doing something. These are just examples ... reading a book, peeling carrots, or playing music to name a few."
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
3903
photos
52
followers
159
following
45% complete
View this month »
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Latest from all albums
3425
162
3426
163
3427
164
165
3428
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-576
Laura
ace
@farmreporter
Hope you like this triptych Wendy of what my hands get up to when working in an office.
August 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close