166 / 365
IMG_20230821_173916
Get Pushed 577 challenge entry. Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
said "For your get pushed challenge id like you to depict a book title. Extra brownie points if it's a favourite novel of yours!"
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
3908
photos
52
followers
159
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
Competitions
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
21st August 2023 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-577
Laura
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hope you like this Jackie. I'm not sure if you have heard of a book "From a Railway Carriage" - it's a poem from Robert Louis Stevenson. When I was a child it was one of my many favourites and still is.
August 21st, 2023
