Previous
IMG_20230816_085529 by la_photographic
164 / 365

IMG_20230816_085529

Get Pushed 576 challenge entry. Wendy @farmreporter said "Please show busy hands as your get pushed challenge. Hands that are doing something. These are just examples ... reading a book, peeling carrots, or playing music to name a few."
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Laura ace
@farmreporter Hope you like this Wendy.
August 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise