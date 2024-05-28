Sign up
Previous
Next
206 / 365
IMG_20240529_090614
Get Pushed challenge 217 entry. April
@aecasey
said "Your challenge is to use repeating shapes creating a repetitive pattern in an image."
28th May 2024
28th May 24
1
0
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4232
photos
50
followers
153
following
Tags
get-pushed-217
Laura
ace
@aecasey
Hope you like this April.
June 2nd, 2024
