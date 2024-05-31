Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
209 / 365
IMG_20240529_213440
Get Pushed challenge 217 entry. April
@aecasey
said "Your challenge is to use repeating shapes creating a repetitive pattern in an image."
31st May 2024
31st May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
4232
photos
50
followers
153
following
57% complete
View this month »
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Latest from all albums
204
3688
194
205
206
207
208
209
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Competitions
Camera
Nokia C01 Plus
Taken
29th May 2024 9:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-217
Laura
ace
@aecasey
Hope you like this April.
June 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close