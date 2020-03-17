Sign up
68 / 365
Folk Museum diptych
Diptych taken in Ulster Folk Museum showing the difference between a Church of Ireland church & a Catholic church. Unfortunately the St. Patrick's Day celebrations were cancelled but the museum was still open.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
2587
photos
70
followers
186
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Events
Tags
ulster folk museum
