70 / 365

IMG_20220219_180342

Get Pushed challenge. Stephomy @stephomy said "Alright, for your challenge this week try street photography."

As part of the NI Science Festival there was an interactive installation called "Body". This was part of the throat.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

@stephomy Hope you like this Stephomy.
