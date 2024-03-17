Previous
GridArt_20240321_091823047 by la_photographic
GridArt_20240321_091823047

Collage of St. Patrick's Day parade in Belfast.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a fun day.
March 21st, 2024  
