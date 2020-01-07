Previous
Jasper's new friend by laroque
Photo 968

Jasper's new friend

Meeting in the alleys of Rodès. On the flowerpot, two St.Georges fight two dragons. The new friend's name was Vitamine.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

