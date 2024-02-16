Previous
Samson & Goliath by laroque
Samson & Goliath

16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Mags ace
Sweet! They look so gentle and their feet look well cared for. They look a very stout, so are they work horses?
February 16th, 2024  
Tim L ace
@marlboromaam I've seen them pulling a carriage at Christmas, but mostly they just roam the vineyards eating weeds.
February 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Awesome portrait! and I love their names!
February 16th, 2024  
