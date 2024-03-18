Les gorges de la Guillera, Rodès

Judging by the smoothness of the rocks, the river Têt here would once have been quire a torrent. It is dammed upstream now, to form a reservoir at Vinça. We've had some rain recently and I wanted to see how the reservoir looked. I'm usually here at the end of summer when the reservoir is quite low. Monday was the last day of winter apparently, but the reservoir was at a similar level to the September norm. It was 25°C yesterday; 6°C above the historic average.



The structure is the remains of an aquaduct built in the 14th Century to bring water to Perpignan, to irrigate and power water mills. Every age has to solve its water problems I guess. At Port Vendres they have just started-up a very small solar-powered desalination plant. I imagine that is going to be our future.