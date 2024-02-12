Sign up
Photo 1459
Overnight snow
Our mountain is normally snow-capped from November to June, but has been mostly bare-headed until last night. Quite a relief to see this, Canigou is such an iconic part of our landscape.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
12th February 2024 9:16am
canigou
Judith Johnson
ace
Incredibly beautiful!
February 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
February 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Un paysage magnifique !
February 12th, 2024
