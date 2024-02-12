Previous
Overnight snow by laroque
Photo 1459

Overnight snow

Our mountain is normally snow-capped from November to June, but has been mostly bare-headed until last night. Quite a relief to see this, Canigou is such an iconic part of our landscape.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
399% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Incredibly beautiful!
February 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
February 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Un paysage magnifique !
February 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise