This week in the vineyard ........ by laroque
Photo 1465

This week in the vineyard ........

...... they've been working hard at pruning the vines, getting them ready for the growing season. I love the sculptural forms of the bare trunks.

You can see how dry the soil is, and what a nice day it was. My morning news podcast said that the first two weeks of February in France were 6°C above the historic norm.
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast
A lovely shot. Those are some very old vines.
February 17th, 2024  
