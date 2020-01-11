Previous
Next
Les poèmes de Rose Ausländer by laroque
Photo 971

Les poèmes de Rose Ausländer

An art installation at Port Vendres by a German-born artist who has lived there for 20 years. The poems of a German-speaking Jewish poet have been inscribed in French & German on the remains of Nazi blokhaus built during the occupation.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise