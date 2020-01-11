Sign up
Photo 971
Les poèmes de Rose Ausländer
An art installation at Port Vendres by a German-born artist who has lived there for 20 years. The poems of a German-speaking Jewish poet have been inscribed in French & German on the remains of Nazi blokhaus built during the occupation.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
