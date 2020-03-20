Confinement - day 4

We have permission to take exercise and walk our dogs, but it has been emphasised today and yesterday that they must be close to home and short. We certainly abused that today, going up into the mountains for a 90 minute circuit. We met a few others, one woman sunbathing by the wayside. Why not, UV is an excellent viricide. I suppose they closed the beaches because it can't look good to all those people shut in northern appartements to see us Mediterraneans sunning ourselves in our bikinis.



Wrote myself a permission to go shopping today, this is what I found:



Superette (convenience store) in village- perspex screen in front of cashier.



Butcher in villlage - closed in afternoons to prepare orders, only accepts cards, takes orders by telephone, shop only open for collection in the morning. All this to minimise queuing, because only one customer is allowed in the shop at any time.



Tabac-presse - perspex screen, owner wearing mask and gloves, wiping down the counter with disinfectant as I arrived, accepted cash.



Wine Co-op - metal grille down to 30cm above floor, shout your order through the grille. Order then pushed through the gap, then pay by card or cash. Assistant wearing gloves, but then raised the grille to help me load the boxes into my car!



2nd convenience store - perspex screen, gloves, cards preferred but cash accepted.



Post Office - closed, lack of personnel due to having to care for children out of school. Go to Post Office 15 km away !



Large supermarket - no shortage of stuff, cashiers behind perspex screens with gloves. Some customers wearing masks and/or gloves (seemed mostly to be 20's or 30's).



Got stopped by the gendarmes once, to check my permission, no problems from them. But I have to say, I did find the whole two hours stressful and will be making efforts to reduce the number of visits.



