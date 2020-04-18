Sign up
Photo 1024
Confinement, day 33 (Finding things to do)
Mrs L. sorted through our DVDs. These are the ones she did not want to keep. I sorted them into two groups, one to keep and one to give to a charity book exchange. But which is which ?
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
I would definitely keep the Sharp box set (I have a copy). I've also enjoyed reading all the books in the series. Although if you do give to a charity shop, I'm not sure how much demand there will be for it in France!
April 18th, 2020
