Confinement, day 33 (Finding things to do)
Photo 1024

Confinement, day 33 (Finding things to do)

Mrs L. sorted through our DVDs. These are the ones she did not want to keep. I sorted them into two groups, one to keep and one to give to a charity book exchange. But which is which ?
18th April 2020

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Bob Zwolinsky
I would definitely keep the Sharp box set (I have a copy). I've also enjoyed reading all the books in the series. Although if you do give to a charity shop, I'm not sure how much demand there will be for it in France!
April 18th, 2020  
