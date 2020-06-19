Sign up
Photo 1055
Damp dog
There's a 'wet animal' competition in progress. Jasper is just warming up for it, he can get a lot wetter than this.
19th June 2020
19th Jun 20
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
STYLUS1,1s
Taken
23rd June 2020 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
spaniel
,
jasper
,
springer
,
springer spaniel
,
apjuly20
Nick
ace
Wonderful choice of dog, perfect colour for the shot.
June 23rd, 2020
