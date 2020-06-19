Previous
Next
Damp dog by laroque
Photo 1055

Damp dog

There's a 'wet animal' competition in progress. Jasper is just warming up for it, he can get a lot wetter than this.
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nick ace
Wonderful choice of dog, perfect colour for the shot.
June 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise