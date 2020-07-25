Previous
The gorilla behind bars by laroque
Photo 1077

The gorilla behind bars

Most of the bars, cafes and restaurants in the village are now open, but some are just too small and have no outside area for eating and drinking. This is Le Gorille (the Gorilla) and it will be closed for the duration..
