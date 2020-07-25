Sign up
Photo 1077
The gorilla behind bars
Most of the bars, cafes and restaurants in the village are now open, but some are just too small and have no outside area for eating and drinking. This is Le Gorille (the Gorilla) and it will be closed for the duration..
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
