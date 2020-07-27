Previous
Next
Henri Pagès, cabinetmaker, worked here. by laroque
Photo 1079

Henri Pagès, cabinetmaker, worked here.

27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Penelope Ann
Craftsmanship on display here
July 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise