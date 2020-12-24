Previous
My Christmas Eve Pixie ! by laroque
Photo 1114

My Christmas Eve Pixie !

Way back in the Spring, my friend Michel, a medical doctor and wise in the ways of the World, told me something profound. "When this Covid nonsense is finished", he said, "we will all realize how much we depend on the work of young women. They distribute our food, deliver our letters, dispense our medicines, care for and cure us." If I meet him again during the holidays he will no doubt add that women had key roles in the development of at least two of the vaccines, and that the only politicians who came out of the crisis with any credit at all were female. The young woman in the photo claimed that her name was Noéline, probably a seasonal pleasantry. She not only cheered me up with her costume, she also saved me from the Hell that is Christmas Eve supermarket shopping !

Happy Christmas everybody !
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
jackie edwards ace
Merry Christmas Tim! So cute!
December 24th, 2020  
