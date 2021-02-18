Sign up
Photo 1138
Bienvenue en France
My naturalization interview will be soon. If I turn up wearing a stripy T-shirt and a beret, do you think that will improve my chances ?
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
