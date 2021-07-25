Previous
Figs for lunch by laroque
Photo 1162

Figs for lunch

Dried beef from the Italian Alps
Hazelnut oil
Balsamic vinegar not from Moderna
Mediterranean sea salt
Pine nuts
25th July 2021

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
318% complete



Photo Details

