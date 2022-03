Aqueduc Saint-Clément, Montpellier

Built in the 1750's to bring water to the town, 14 km long, clearly modeled on the Pont du Gard. The area it crosses is one of the main 'quartiers' of Montpellier and is known as Les Arceaux (the Arches).



The ironwork bottom left was included to hide a modern street lamp, but I think it worked out OK.