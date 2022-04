Le Cadre Royal, Sète

This is where the Canal du Midi starts or ends, the canal that connects the Mediterranean to the Atlantic. Sète is France's second most important commercial Mediterranean port, after Marseille, and the leading fishing port. You catch ferries here to Morocco. It has a long history but became a major port under Louis XIV. It is a bit like a mini-Venice, with less tourists and without the rip-off prices.