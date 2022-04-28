New Rose (2022)

I potter about in the garden. I have to, I'm a 64 year-old man and that is in the job description. Earlier this week I planted this new rose. It's a climber, a variety called 'La Pastorale'. I bought it at a specialist nursery in the next village called Les Roses de la Prade. It was not cheap at 38€, but they give good advice and it is nice to support the local economy.In 1976 I was doing my first year at UC London. I was 18 years-old and my job description was entirely different. 'New Rose' then meant only one thing to me, the title of the first 45 released by a British punk rock band. Take a trip back in time with The Damned: