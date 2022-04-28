Previous
New Rose (2022) by laroque
Photo 1280

New Rose (2022)

I potter about in the garden. I have to, I'm a 64 year-old man and that is in the job description. Earlier this week I planted this new rose. It's a climber, a variety called 'La Pastorale'. I bought it at a specialist nursery in the next village called Les Roses de la Prade. It was not cheap at 38€, but they give good advice and it is nice to support the local economy.

In 1976 I was doing my first year at UC London. I was 18 years-old and my job description was entirely different. 'New Rose' then meant only one thing to me, the title of the first 45 released by a British punk rock band. Take a trip back in time with The Damned:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUxFQ5QBiYk
Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
jackie edwards ace
The rose is lovely. We're close in age but I was not a fan of punk but did go to a local punk bar in Detroit a couple of times. Quite the departure for a Catholic school girl from the suburbs lol. It is now a sports bar and grill which is so funny but my music tastes haven't really changed from back then. I did take a view of your video. What impressed me most was the quality of the video. Sadly, my taste for punk is unchanged by viewing it😉 I guess I'll stick with my classic rock😊 best of luck with the rose!
April 28th, 2022  
