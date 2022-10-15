Previous
Next
Lastours by laroque
Photo 1302

Lastours

I abandoned my Cathar Castles project at the start of the pandemic. This week I returned to it by visiting Lastours, in the empty country N of Carcassonne. This is almost a true Cathar castle, in that this site was the seat of the Cabaret dynasty that defied the Crusaders for nearly 20 years. After their castle fell in 1229 the victorious French demolished the three existing towers and built these by the end of the 13th Century, as this was now the S border of France.

The four towers, from the left, are named Cabaret, la tour Régine the Queen's Tower), Surdespine (Thornflower) and Quertinheux. There are many ways of photographing them from the surrounding hills, this shot was taken from the Belvédère, a sightseeing spot.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise