This year's olive crop

Well, not quite, one third of it. Three olives on a tree in our garden that has been known to fill a 7 liter bucket. Probably a consequence of being cut hard back last year, though olive trees are known to be highly variable in their productivity.

Tried to take this shot with manual focus, but found that the focus ring on the lens was broken. Heard a grinding sound a few weeks ago, I guess that was it. It's only a cheap lens, 150€, so do I keep it and ignore the fault, replace with the same or something different. Olympus do a 40-150mm Pro version for 1300 €, I doubt if Santa will be bringing me one of those.
