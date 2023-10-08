The bridge at Bouziès

This single-lane road bridge crosses the river Lot to the vilage of Bouziès, a village of 92 people! Beyond, built into the cliff above the road tunnel, is a fortified structure known as the château des Anglais, the castle of the English. Why the name I can't work out, maybe something to do with the 100 Years War, English king up against the French king, since the fortifications belong to the 14th Century, and since we are on the edge of Aquitaine here, an English possession at the start of that war, thanks to Henry the whichever having married Katherine Hepburn of Aquitaine, if I remember my Hollywood historical films correctly.



Whatever the history, that location; before the road and the tunnel and the bridge were built, would have been accessible only by river