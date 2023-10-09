Saint-Cirq-Lapopie

One of the "most beautiful villages in France", in the département de Lot, we were here in March 2020, not really to visit the village, but to see the prehistoric cave paintings in the cave of Pech Merle. It was 2 or 3 days before the first Covid confinement started and the caves had already been closed. We ate alone in a restaurant and saw only a handful of other visitors. Tomorrow I hopefully will at last get to see Pech Merle.



It was 29°C this afternoon, and will say hot for the rest of the week, ridiculous for October. 2023 has been awful, way too hot and dry. We still have water restrictions at home, but not here. There was a hose on the side of the church so Jasper got a cool down shower before we walked back to the hotel.



See tags for photos of previous visit.