A sad find in the forest

It's a problem, taking your dog on vacation when you are on your own, especially a dog like mine, a springer spaniel, that needs exercise every day. Can't leave him in the car if it's hot, don't want to leave him in the accommodation too long, so just have to find some nice walks and enjoy the countryside. I spent more time hiking than I would have wished though.



I saw this monument during a 8km walk around Coly-St-Amand and went to investigate. It wasn't mentioned in the guidebook. Turned out it was a memorial to two men of the Resistance, tortured and killed by firing squad in this isolated place in the forest. The obscured plaque below gives some detail. The elder man was the baker at Coly, the younger man a farm worker. Saddest thing of all, they were betrayed by an informer.



I feel I ought to give the victims' names. They were Georges Lanoix and Hector Frizon.

