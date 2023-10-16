The mill at Cabrerets

Springer spaniels have a double coat, designed to keep them warm in cold climates. It works against them in southern French summers, and during summer walks Jasper will take any opportunity to get himself wet, in rivers, ditches, horse troughs or muddy puddles. This day he was going to have to spend two hours in the car while I visited some cave paintings, so I parked by this mill, did a walk, and then let him cool down in relatively clean water. At least the smell of wet dog in the car when I returned would be bearable.I read the history board outside the mill. It belonged to the chateau just out of picture on the left, and was first mentioned in the 13th Century. I Googled for other images to look at the level of the river. We've had a long hot and dry summer, three heatwaves since June. I couldn't find any images where the water level was this low. There were some photos of the river in flood, when the water came to just under the lower windows.Here are some of my favorite photos of Jasper cooling down: