The Costa Blanca

The beaches and towns of L'Albir and Althea, Spain. The mountain on the left is called Puig Campana, 1406 metres. For the geologically-minded amongst you, here is how it was formed.



In the 8th Century a commander of one of the armies of Charlemagne, King of the Franks, came to this region. His name I can't quite remember, except it began with an "R", was an anagram of 'Ronald' and wasn't 'Roland'. Anyway, as usual with Frenchmen on vacation, he fell in love with a local young woman. Sadly for Roldan, this woman had been cursed. Cursed quite recently, that very day in fact, given the nature of the.curse, whic was that she would die the instant that sunlight failed to fall on her face.



Radlon, being a Frenchman, was prone to making grand gestures of passion. So he chopped a slice off the top of the Puig Campana so that the object of his desire could live a few moments longer. The sun did eventually set behind the mountain and the potential future Mrs.Rodlan died. Bereft, Raldon hurled the piece of mountain that he had removed into the sea, which became the island of Benidorm. Isn't geology fascinating !



So the question is, ladies, would your fella do the same for you should you be similarly cursed ?