Aire de services, EV8

I've posted previously about Eurovélo8, the trans-Europe cycle route that passes thru our village. This service stop was completed in the last few weeks. I think it is meant to provide refreshment and repair facilities rather than accomodation, otherwise it would have been called a "gite d'étape". The buildings were derelict but there was washing facilities in one so I am guessing it has a well or borehole, as it is a long way from municipal services. There are picnic tables, a repair post with pumps and tools (all secured on wires), a sink with taps, a toilet (wet, not dry) and cycle racks. There are solar panels on the roof. The cost was 250k €, and this also includes some secure cycle lockers in the center of the village about 1km away. Cunningly, the cycle lockers include 'phone charging points. Anybody who has spent time in a mountain refuge recently knows that the way to attract long distance walkers and cyclists is to provide the means to recharge their gadgets!



I tried to do too much with this photo - include buildings, cyclists, dog and a snow-covered mountain in the background. The mountain lost out, it will have to wait for tomorrow.



Use the tags if you want to find out more about the EV8. Some of the other photos show the dilapidated agricultural buildings before their restoration.