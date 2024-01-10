Previous
The vue from the bedroom by laroque
Photo 1427

The vue from the bedroom

No, not here by the Mediterranean, from the chalet where I spent Christmas in Norway.

I've not been taking photos the last few days, but I have been writing a blog-post about my Christmas in Norway. I write in French, it's a good way to get writing practice. I've decided to take the plunge and sit the DALF C1, the advanced diploma in the French language. I'll sit it at Montpellier University just before next Christmas. There are four parts to the exam; reading comprehensin; writing, listening comprehension and speaking, and you have to pass all four parts to get the diploma.

I illustrate the blog with my photos. You can take a look if you like:

https://timjasperfrance.wordpress.com/2023/12/27/noel-en-norvege/
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful gorgeous warmth, fluffy snow.
It’s good to push yourself - well done.

Your blog extremely interesting so beautifully written.
Truly wonderful

January 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a nice view!
January 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
So lovely!
January 11th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
beautiful
January 11th, 2024  
