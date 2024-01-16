Previous
Smiley the Eggcrusher by laroque
Smiley the Eggcrusher

What is it ? you ask.

‘Tis a kitchen implement, I respond.

To do what ? you wonder.

To remove boiled eggs from the pan, I explain.

Like a spoon then ! you exclaim.

No, no, no, not at all like a spoon. A spoon does a multitude of kitchen jobs exceedingly well. This item does one job only, and does it exceedingly badly. First of all, it is too small, and won’t even open wide enough to enclose an egg. Secondly, it has a closing force similar to the bite of a Nile crocodile. So even if you can find eggs small enough for it to be used, it just crushes them. You are left looking at a pan of boiling water with shell, white and yolk debris swirling around in it. Heartbreaking after waiting precisely 3 minutes and 30 seconds for an egg to be boiled to perfection.
