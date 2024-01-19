Jasper meets Oulia

Just a snapshot, put here for the record, to look back on in a few years' time when Oulia has grown up. For she is but a puppy, only 8 months old. She is a Kangal, otherwise known as an Anatolian sheepdog. Jasper is pretty solid for a springer spaniel, 25kg, but Oulia will be twice that as an adult.



Oulia's owners are the local taxi driver and his hairdresser wife, and they prefer guard dogs because their house is empty all day. Their previous dog was Jacques, a Patou, or Pyrenean Mountain Dog, born the same year as Jasper. He died last year, only 9 years old.