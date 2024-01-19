Previous
Jasper meets Oulia by laroque
Photo 1435

Jasper meets Oulia

Just a snapshot, put here for the record, to look back on in a few years' time when Oulia has grown up. For she is but a puppy, only 8 months old. She is a Kangal, otherwise known as an Anatolian sheepdog. Jasper is pretty solid for a springer spaniel, 25kg, but Oulia will be twice that as an adult.

Oulia's owners are the local taxi driver and his hairdresser wife, and they prefer guard dogs because their house is empty all day. Their previous dog was Jacques, a Patou, or Pyrenean Mountain Dog, born the same year as Jasper. He died last year, only 9 years old.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise