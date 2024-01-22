Previous
Place de la République, Laroque des Albères by laroque
Photo 1440

Place de la République, Laroque des Albères

Taken with an Android 'phone in "night' mode, which was a 2 second exposure. Hand held. The image stabilisation is just amazing.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise